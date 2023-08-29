Navy brings aircraft to McConnell AFB in preparation of Hurricane Idalia

McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. - U.S. Navy aircraft and Sailors from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., have relocated to McConnell Air Force Base today, due to Hurricane Idalia.

The Navy’s Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11 (VP-11) began arriving at McConnell mid-day on Aug. 29, bringing several P-8A Poseidon aircraft and approximately 40 Sailors.

After observing Hurricane Idalia’s projected path and intensity, the Navy ordered all ships and aircraft of Florida bases in the path of the storm to relocate to provide Continuity of Operations.

Several active-duty Navy and Naval Reserve P-8A flying squadrons are stationed at NAS Jacksonville. The P-8A Poseidon is the Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft, capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations, including long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue.

