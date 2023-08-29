Preliminary results: Voters narrowly say ‘no’ to $73.9M school bond in Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With every ballot in, preliminary results from the Sedgwick County Election Office show the $73.9 million school bond issue in Valley Center Public Schools falling short of passage by less than 200 votes.

The preliminary count shows the “no” votes outnumbering “yes” votes, 2,159 to 1,983. Plans for the bond included a new elementary school, 20 classrooms added to the high school and multiple smaller additions across the district, including new special education offices and new facilities for pre-kindergarten and early childhood programs.

The proposed bond issue was the largest in the Valley school district’s history.

