Seasonal weather for now, but hotter soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather should continue for Kansas the next few days as temperatures remain close to average for late August. Things are expected to heat up for the holiday weekend, but it shouldn’t be quite as hot as the heat wave from last week.

Look for a clear sky overnight and early Wednesday. Temperatures will start the day in the 60s before warming to near 90 for much of the state. Most of Kansas will have light winds.

South winds return for Thursday and highs will once again be warming into the low 90s. Hotter weather starts to take over on Friday as the heat dome builds back into the Plains. Chances for rain will remain at zero through the holiday and highs will be near 100.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Thu: High: 91 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 64 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 65 Sunny.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 66 Sunny.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 71 Becoming partly cloudy.

