Summer camp children discover human remains along river in Massachusetts

Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the Connecticut River in Franklin County.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating human remains that were found along the Connecticut River.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, a group of children discovered human skeletal remains last Wednesday on an island in the Connecticut River near Greenfield and Montague.

The children notified an adult chaperone of their discovery, and investigators went to the scene to collect the remains.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing, and officials say a medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

Greenfield Police, the State Police Crime Lab, and others are also helping out with the investigation.

