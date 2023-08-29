Sumner County residents crowd commission meeting, voice concerns over property tax hike

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Commission on Tuesday held a meeting to hear from homeowners in the county and their concerns regarding a property tax increase. The commission unanimously approved a 7% increase that would take effect at the start of 2024, a decision that has many upset. More than 200 attended Tuesday’s meeting, many there to voice concerns.

“I’ve lived in Sumner County for over 40 years and I love being here. I love my church, I love my neighbors, I love my friends. But every years also our personal property valuation continues to go up staggeringly high.,” said Sumner County resident Anne Lassey.

Some at Tuesday’s meeting said they feel unheard and disrespected by commissioners.

“I would say the reason that people came was because they really can’t bare more taxation and they appreciated an open forum and an open mic, but they didn’t appreciate that there was no response to do anything about it,” Lassey said.

The tax increase has some even threatening to move out of Sumner County.

“People are talking about moving because they just can’t afford it. We are talking about people that had had generations of farms,” said Sumner County resident Brian Wellbrock.

The 7% increase equates to a little more than $1 million. The county said the added revenue will go to support 911 upgrades, employee benefits and litigations.

Sumner County news outlet, Sumner NewsCow reported from the meeting that while the resolution passed for the 2024 budget increases the revenue neutral rate by 7%, the mill levy will be decreasing. With property taxes, the mill levy is the tax rate applied to the assessed value of a property. One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

