Warmer weather later in the week

Warming trend continues this week.
Warming trend continues this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is another comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies, temperatures will top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s which is near normal for late August.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with no major weather makers heading our way. Clear and comfortable nights in the 60s will be replaced by sunny and seasonably warm afternoons in the lower 90s.

However, summer is not over. As we head into the holiday weekend, the infamous heat dome will return to the state. Expect triple digit temps on Saturday, Sunday, and probably Labor Day as well with little or no rainfall.

Looking ahead… while the triple digit temps may go away after Labor Day, the heat wave will remain in place. Expect above average highs in the 90s with no significant chance of rain through the middle of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 92.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 93. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 98. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High. 100. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's...
Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect
McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB closes West Gate after suspicious item detected
ambulance
Kansas man hospitalized after car runs over his legs
On Monday, the Sedgwick County Zoo announced the birth of Alizeti, the chimpanzee. The baby...
Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes new baby chimpanzee
The Nebraska State Patrol said 133 lbs. of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Friday...
133 lbs. of marijuana found during Neb. traffic stop

Latest News

Heating up again later this week.
Humidity remains low; seasonal temperatures
Near normal temperatures continue for the next few days.
Near normal temperatures for the next few days
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
Cooler weather continues for a few more days
Excessive heat subsides for a few days
Nice weather continues for the start of the week