Warmer weather later in the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is another comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies, temperatures will top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s which is near normal for late August.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with no major weather makers heading our way. Clear and comfortable nights in the 60s will be replaced by sunny and seasonably warm afternoons in the lower 90s.

However, summer is not over. As we head into the holiday weekend, the infamous heat dome will return to the state. Expect triple digit temps on Saturday, Sunday, and probably Labor Day as well with little or no rainfall.

Looking ahead… while the triple digit temps may go away after Labor Day, the heat wave will remain in place. Expect above average highs in the 90s with no significant chance of rain through the middle of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 92.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 93. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 98. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High. 100. Sunny and hot.

