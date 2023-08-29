Zach Bryan concertgoers set attendance record at INTRUST Bank Arena

INTRUST Bank Arena said with 16,172 fans, the Zach Bryan concert on Sunday, August 27, 2023,...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - INTRUST Bank Arena made history Sunday night setting a new attendance record for a single-concert event

The arena said 16,172 fans filled the stands to see country music artist Zach Bryan.

The arena said Sunday night’s concert was the highest-attended show in INTRUST Bank Arena’s 13-year history. As well, it was the highest-grossing for food & beverage sales and the highest-grossing merchandise sales for a single-concert event by any artist/event in the Arena’s history.

Morgan Wallen held the previous record for the highest-grossing food & beverage sales from his sold-out show in August of 2022. The highest-grossing merchandise sales record was previously held by Metallica from their record-breaking show in March of 2019.

”Not only were multiple arena records broken, the energy and excitement that Zach Bryan and his fans displayed throughout his entire two-hour long set is something that’s been unrivaled in our 13-year history,” said AJ Boleski, General Manager of INTRUST Bank Arena. “Bryan is truly a special musician, artist and performer and his historic night at INTRUST Bank Arena will be cemented in our history for years to come. We are extremely grateful to Zach Bryan and our friends and partners at AEG Presents for an unforgettable night.”

