WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a shooting in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the deadly shooting in the 2100 block of South Seneca.

It’s unclear if police are searching for suspects.

Wichita police said one person was shot and killed in the 2100 block of South Seneca Wednesday. (KWCH)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com