City of Wichita closes 2 entrances to Red Bud Trail due to fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said Red Bud Trail entrances on Rock Road & Woodlawn are closed off due to a fire.

The city said fires were set inside two culverts roughly 42″ in diameter and 60′ long, collapsing part of the path.

Staff is working to determine a timeline and cost to repair as well as investigating the cause of the fire. In the meantime, the area of the trail will remain closed.

