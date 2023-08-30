City of Wichita closes 2 entrances to Red Bud Trail due to fire

The City of Wichita closed entrances to the Red Bud Bike Path on Tuesday after someone set fire...
The City of Wichita closed entrances to the Red Bud Bike Path on Tuesday after someone set fire to the culverts, causing the path to partially collapse.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said Red Bud Trail entrances on Rock Road & Woodlawn are closed off due to a fire.

The city said fires were set inside two culverts roughly 42″ in diameter and 60′ long, collapsing part of the path.

Staff is working to determine a timeline and cost to repair as well as investigating the cause of the fire. In the meantime, the area of the trail will remain closed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
Carol Holmes said she almost forgot about her cat, Bob, who went missing 10 years ago. But she...
Funds raised to bring home Kansas cat missing for a decade
Evergy
KCC staff: Evergy requested rate increase far beyond what’s justified
Wichita police found the body of 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in the trunk of a car on Saturday,...
Family remembers 19-year-old domestic violence victim as ‘vibrant soul with dreams’

Latest News

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Road construction near stadium could affect K-State fans’ travel and parking
Wichita police said one person was shot and killed in the 2100 block of South Seneca Wednesday.
Man killed in south Wichita shooting
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Topeka native, PGA star Gary Woodland to undergo brain surgery
he City of Wichita wants input from its residents as it develops a new “Bicycle Master Plan” to...
City of Wichita seeks input on ‘Bicycle Master Plan’