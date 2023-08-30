City of Wichita closes 2 entrances to Red Bud Trail due to fire
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said Red Bud Trail entrances on Rock Road & Woodlawn are closed off due to a fire.
The city said fires were set inside two culverts roughly 42″ in diameter and 60′ long, collapsing part of the path.
Staff is working to determine a timeline and cost to repair as well as investigating the cause of the fire. In the meantime, the area of the trail will remain closed.
