City of Wichita seeking further public input on ‘Bicycle Master Plan’

he City of Wichita wants input from its residents as it develops a new “Bicycle Master Plan” to build on bike development efforts that started in 2013.
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bike Walk Wichita Advocacy Chair Alan Kailer said cycling is safer and more popular in the city than ever before.

“Over 150 miles of bike facilities have been put in since 2010. There are significantly more people biking and walking,” he said.

There’s also more that can be done. With Wichita looking to reup its bike plan from 2013, developments are on the way. Bicycle Pedaler Owner Tyler Branine wants to see the city’s Redbud Trail fully paved.

“A big reason for that is we have several people that commute from the far east side of town or Andover and that’s their only mechanism to get into Wichita. Traveling on the unimproved rail-to-trail section. they’re prone to flat tires, Branine said.

Another possible improvement for the Redbud Trail that’s popular with cyclists is connecting the trail with the Prairie Sunset Trail.

“Another one would be on the west side of town, making a safe connector from Redbud to the Prairie Sunset Trail so that people can continue their commute across Wichita,” Branine said.

With the plan, improving safety is on the top of many cyclists’ lists.

“Bike facilities that are protected from motor vehicles, whether that’s on-street protected lanes or off-street facilities, because there’s a large number of people that would like to bike. They are referred to as interested but uncomfortable,” Kailer said.

The public will have chances to voice opinions on Wichita’s “Bicycle Master Plan” Sept. 16 and 17 at the Old Town Farm and Art Market, Latin Fest ICT and Open Streets ICT.

Kailer said everyone should participate.

“This isn’t just for people who consider themselves cyclists,” he said. “We need to hear from some of those people that I mentioned that are interested, but concerned about cycling, talk about what it would take to make them feel safer biking.”

Those interested in providing input on the “Bicycle Master Plan” can find a survey from the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board and locations and dates for in-person events here: https://www.wichitabicycleplan.com/get-involved.

