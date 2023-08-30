Count shows Clearwater voters approval of 1% sales tax for infrastructure improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unofficial results from a sales tax question in Clearwater shows voters approve a plan to fund infrastructure improvements in the city. Preliminary results from the Sedgwick County Election Office show Clearwater voters approving a 1% sales tax by a count of 191 to 65.

In explaining the goal with the sales tax question, Clearwater Mayor Burt Ussery said the tax is projected to generate an estimated $220,000 annually to the city, an estimate provided by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

“The immediate and long-term need for street maintenance, repairs, and reconstruction is the primary demand,” Ussery explained. “As the city continues to age and grow, streets, water, and wastewater will all need continuous maintenance and updating.”

