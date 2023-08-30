Flirting with the century mark on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our weather is on repeat today. A comfortable morning in the 50s and 60s will eventually climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. However, like the last few days, low humidity will make outdoor activities manageable.

No big weather changes are expected on Thursday as we see another sunny afternoon in the lower 90s. However, it will be a little breezy, mainly over western Kansas.

The infamous heat dome is coming back to Kansas just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will climb into the triple digits Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day. However, low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the actual air temperature.

Looking ahead… while the triple digit temps may go away after Labor Day, the heat wave will remain in place. Expect above average highs in the 90s with no significant chance of rain through the middle of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hazy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hazy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 98. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High. 100. Sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

