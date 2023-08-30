Help support cancer research with 4th Annual Dragon Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s still time to enter the 4th Annual Dragon Derby, presented by the Law Offices of Slape & Howard. The fundraiser takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Richard A. DeVore South YMCA in Wichita, KS (235 and Meridian).

Over 3000 dragons will race down the Lazy River on Saturday. Each dragon will be randomly assigned a dragon and individually numbered before the float. Prizes include $1,000 for the first-place winner and even $150 for the last to finish.

All proceeds benefit Dragon Master Initiative, a cancer research charity.

May the best Duck win!

