Help support cancer research with 4th Annual Dragon Derby

Dragon Masters
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s still time to enter the 4th Annual Dragon Derby, presented by the Law Offices of Slape & Howard. The fundraiser takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Richard A. DeVore South YMCA in Wichita, KS (235 and Meridian).

CLICK TO ENTER 2023 DRAGON DERBY

Over 3000 dragons will race down the Lazy River on Saturday. Each dragon will be randomly assigned a dragon and individually numbered before the float. Prizes include $1,000 for the first-place winner and even $150 for the last to finish.

All proceeds benefit Dragon Master Initiative, a cancer research charity.

May the best Duck win!

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
Wichita police said one person was shot and killed in the 2100 block of South Seneca Wednesday.
Man killed in south Wichita shooting
Evergy
KCC staff: Evergy requested rate increase far beyond what’s justified
Carol Holmes said she almost forgot about her cat, Bob, who went missing 10 years ago. But she...
Funds raised to bring home Kansas cat missing for a decade

Latest News

Free haircuts
ICT Launchpad hosts back-to-school block party for disadvantaged youth
National American Miss Kansas Junior self defense
National American Miss Kansas Jr. uses platform to teach women how to protect themselves
Players for Team Overdrive work hard on and off the court.
Helping Hand: Team Overdrive emphasizes community involvement
TripAdvisor has recognized the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan., as a 2023 Travelers' Choice...
Cosmosphere earns 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awarded by TripAdvisor