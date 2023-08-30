Kansas grant program aims to boost rural tourism

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - With the goal to bring more tourism to small towns in Kansas, 22 projects across the state received a combined $117,000 from the Kansas Tourism Marketing Grant.

Attracting visitors to small towns can be difficult, but with the grant, Kansas Tourism is aiming to make that easier.

“We know that when local communities are marketing their tourism assets, it really helps us at the state level, so it’s really a win-win situation for both the state and the local communities,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said.

Great Bend received about $3,000 in grant money.

“We wanted something a little bit extra to capture the attention of those people that might not go to the brochure rack,” said Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayas.

The city’s project includes eight banners to help inform people on what the area has to offer.

“It’s really encouraging anyone to shop, stay, play, eat, grow and explore Great Bend,” Hayas said.

Even in a small town, tourism plays a large role for businesses like the Heart of Kansas Mercantile in Great Bend. In the Great Bend area, tourists visit for a variety of reasons.

“With Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira [National Wildlife Refuge] in our area, the bi-way is very significant as far as bringing people in,” said Heart of Kansas Mercantile Owner Mark Mingenback.

Mingenback said visitors are needed to keep stores up and running.

“Tourism is extremely valuable for the retail businesses in our area,” he said. “It’s al driven by the fact that the retail pull factor is very significant in bringing tourism dollars to our area.”

