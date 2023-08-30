Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of killing 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson has been charged with capital murder.

Alexander Lewis appeared in court on Wednesday and heard the single charge against him. According to the document, Bronson was pregnant at the time of her death. Court records show it was a baby boy.

Wichita police began looking for Bronson on Saturday after receiving a phone call from one of Lewis’ family members stating that he may have harmed his girlfriend. Officers searched two locations and found Bronson in the trunk of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of E 21st Street N. The police department said her death was the result of domestic violence.

Lewis is being held on a $500,000 bond.

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse, we encourage you to contact one of the many service providers in the Wichita area for help. A list of available resources can be found at: https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Investigations/Pages/DomesticViolence.aspx

