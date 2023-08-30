No big changes for Thursday

A little more wind on the way especially for western Kansas
Warmer than average for Thursday
Warmer than average for Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet and calm weather continues for Kansas, and we will have a great view of the full “blue” moon. We still expect the hotter weather to push back later this week and highs will be back up near 100 for the Labor Day weekend.

Expect morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s but during the afternoon highs will warm into the low to mid 90s. South winds will pick up across western Kansas, with some gusts topping 25 mph. The wind will not be an issue for central and eastern Kansas.

It does get a little hotter Friday with much of the state in the mid to upper 90s. Gusty south winds will be common nearly statewide.

The holiday weekend forecast doesn’t offer any heat relief. Morning temperatures will be comfortable (down in the 60s), but highs will be near 100 with a south breeze for most areas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hazy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Fri: High: 96 Sunny; a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 64 Sunny.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 65 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 71 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy.

