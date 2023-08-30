Plane lands in field in west Wichita

A planed landed in a field near Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday. Three people were on...
A planed landed in a field near Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday. Three people were on board. No one was hurt.(Eisenhower Aiport/@flyICT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eisenhower National Airport emergency crews are responding to a downed plane near the airport.

The airport reports that a Cessna 210 experienced a power failure to the engine after takeoff and landed in the grass north of the east runway.

Three people were on board. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
Carol Holmes said she almost forgot about her cat, Bob, who went missing 10 years ago. But she...
Funds raised to bring home Kansas cat missing for a decade
Evergy
KCC staff: Evergy requested rate increase far beyond what’s justified
Wichita police found the body of 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in the trunk of a car on Saturday,...
Family remembers 19-year-old domestic violence victim as ‘vibrant soul with dreams’

Latest News

Frank Hayes.
Goodland police chief dies from medical complications
The City of Wichita closed entrances to the Red Bud Bike Path on Tuesday after someone set fire...
City of Wichita closes 2 entrances to Red Bud Trail due to fire
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Road construction near stadium could affect K-State fans’ travel and parking
Wichita police said one person was shot and killed in the 2100 block of South Seneca Wednesday.
Man killed in south Wichita shooting