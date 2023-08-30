Plane lands in field in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eisenhower National Airport emergency crews are responding to a downed plane near the airport.

The airport reports that a Cessna 210 experienced a power failure to the engine after takeoff and landed in the grass north of the east runway.

Three people were on board. No one was hurt.

