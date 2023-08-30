Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A reporter with the Marion County Record is suing the Marion police chief, an attorney representing the attorney confirmed on Wednesday. The reporter, Deb Gruver, said she’s “standing up for journalists across the country.”

Marion County Record owner, Eric Meyer, said local police raided the newspaper’s office and his home on Aug. 11, seizing computers, cellphones and reporting materials.

The incident gained national and international news headlines and sparked response from press freedom groups raising constitutional questions.

Gruver’s lawsuit is the first formal legal action taken in the case. The lawsuit accuses Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody of violating Gruver’s First and Fourth Amendment rights and seeks more than $150,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit states that on the day of the raid, Chief Cody seized her personal cell phone. However, his application for the search warrant did not mention Gruver or the phone as evidence of a crime. Gruver is calling for a jury trial.

Representing Grover, Wichita attorney Blake Shuart touched on Gruver’s decades-long experience in journalism, including “formidable expertise with open records and meeting laws, as well as holding public officials accountable.”

Shuart and Gruver each issued a statement Wednesday. Shuart said neither Gruver nor his firm, Hutton & Hutton, will comment further “on the newly-filed litigation.”

Statement from Shuart:

Deb Gruver has put in 35 years working as a journalist. A former board member of the Kansas Coalition for Open Government and the Kansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, Gruver has formidable expertise with open records and meetings laws as well as holding public officials accountable. She has earned multiple national and state journalism awards for her work in Kansas, Wyoming, and Indiana. The award that is most important to her is the Liberty Bell Award from the Young Lawyers Section of the Wichita Bar Association, presented to her for her groundbreaking work reviewing child-in-need-of-care petitions filed in Sedgwick County District Court. The award is given to people who make a difference in their community.

Deb Gruver is not the one to target for a violation of fundamental constitutional rights – she will fight for herself and her fellow journalists.

Statement from Gruver:

At this point I will let the lawsuit against Chief Cody do the talking and will have no comment, other than to say: Although I brought this suit in my own name, I’m standing up for journalists across the country. It is our constitutional right to do this job without fear of harassment or retribution, and our constitutional rights are always worth fighting for.

Background:

Meyer confirmed with 12 News that he was served a search warrant from the Marion Police Department on Aug. 11. He said he believed the raid was due to a story published by the paper concerning a local restaurant owner that followed a source’s accusation that she was driving without a license and had a prior DUI conviction. The published story followed a city council meeting at which the restaurant owner, Kari Newell said she believed the Marion County Record obtained access to her information through a piece of her mail from the Kansas Department of Revenue. She reported that to police, which ultimately led to raids on the newspaper office, Meyer’s home and Marion Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel’s home.

The article the Record published covered the council meeting and Newell’s accusation against the newspaper.

Marion County Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar signed off on that search warrant.

In the search warrant, it stated law enforcement was allowed to seize items including “documents and records pertaining to Kari Newell,” the restaurant owner whom the Marion County Record published about Wednesday. The warrant also allowed for the seizure of computers and devices used to “participate in the identity theft of Kari Newell.”

Timeline:

12 News confirmed with Meyer, Newell and the Marion Police Department a timeline of the events leading up to the raid Friday.

Tuesday, August 1: Marion Police Marion Police posted to Facebook about a public forum for Congressman Jake LaTurner at a local Marion restaurant, Kari’s Kitchen.

Marion County Record owner Eric Meyer said he and staff were told to leave the public forum by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody at the request of restaurant owner Kari Newell.

Wednesday, August 2: Meyer said Record’s reporter received Facebook message from a source alleging Newell was driving without a license and had a prior DUI conviction. The paper said it looked into these claims due to an upcoming vote on Newell garnering a liquor license. Kansas law states you can’t have a felony DUI conviction to obtain a liquor license. You must also have a state driver’s license.

Friday, August 4: Meyer said he sent a note with the Record’s findings to Chief Cody. Meyer said the paper didn’t plan on publishing the findings.

Meyer said City of Marion Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel asked the Record to send her the information they had obtained about Newell because the city council was set to vote on the approval of her liquor license.

Monday, August 7: City council approves liquor license in four to one vote.

At the meeting, Newell claims the Record obtained her personal information illegally and shared it with the Vice Mayor. In her official statement to 12 News, Newell said she believes the paper accessed her information through a piece of her mail from the Kansas Department of Revenue. She reported that to police.

Wednesday, August 9: The Record published an article about the accusations and council meeting . The Record published

Friday, August 11: Marion County Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar signed a search warrant that alleges violations of identity theft and “unlawful acts concerning computers” regarding Newell.

The Marion Police Department, with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, raid Meyer’s home, Herbel’s home and the Marion County Record’s office obtaining computers, cell phones and reporting materials.

