Road construction near stadium could affect K-State fans’ travel and parking

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As they prepare to descend upon Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the season opener Saturday against Southeast Missouri State, Kansas State football fans are alerted to the following construction projects in and around Manhattan that could affect travel and parking plans.

I-70 at Junction City – A pavement replacement project is underway between Exit 295 on the west and mile marker 302 on the east of Junction City. The passing lanes in each direction will have periodic closures to allow for crossover construction as the project continues. The speed limit is reduced in this area and delays are anticipated with heavy gameday traffic. Please allow for additional travel time to and from the stadium and use caution in the work zone.

North Campus Corridor – Kimball Avenue is fully open, allowing access to all stadium and auxiliary parking lots.

Parking Lots – With the completion of the Morgan Family Volleyball Arena/Morris Family Olympic Training Center, Gate 1 from College Avenue is open again to all Ahearn Fund members assigned parking in the West stadium lot. Gate 3 (from College Avenue) and Gate 5 (from Kimball Avenue) are also available.

On the east side of the stadium, the only change this season is that Ahearn Fund members assigned to Lot E-1 will be required to exit postgame out of Gate 7 eastbound onto Kimball Avenue to help safely expedite exiting traffic from Lot E-2 on the south end of the Shamrock Practice Facility.

Satellite Parking Lots – The signal light at Gate 8/Agriculture Road (Grain Science Center) is operational. Parking in the Grain Science Center Lot for eastbound and westbound traffic is accessible only from the signal.

Fans parking in the Agronomy Lot north of the stadium will be required to enter from the new frontage road on College Avenue just north of Kimball Avenue. This is the only entrance into the Agronomy Lot.

Final construction of the frontage road from the Grain Science Center to Denison Avenue will be ongoing through the fall. Along with the construction of a new commercial office building just west of the KSU Foundation, parking has been reduced at the Foundation but is still accessible from Denison Avenue. Additional satellite parking is available at the Equine Center off Denison Avenue to the north of the Fire Station and in the new Bullpen Lot off Kimball Avenue east of Denison Avenue at the Discovery Way entrance to NBAF.

All parking lots around the stadium open five hours prior to 1 p.m. kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame traffic could become congested.

A free shuttle sponsored by the K-State Union, Housing and Dining Services and K-State Campus Store is available to fans with free parking in the K-State Parking Garage. The shuttle begins two hours prior to kickoff from the south circle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the K-State Parking Garage and the Union.

Passengers will be dropped off near the Jardine Plaza Neighborhood. Return trips resume with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and rides will continue until approximately one hour after the game.

