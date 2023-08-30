Salina Regional Health Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach agreement

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching a deadline to reach an agreement regarding continued coverage, Salina Regional Health Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas announced an arrival at common ground.

Blue Cross Blue Shield had said Salina Regional Health Center’s demands were above and beyond its final offer and if a deal wasn’t done, one of the region’s only hospitals would leave Blue Cross Blue Shield’s network. Earlier this week, the Salina hospital said it was continuing to advocate for a fair deal and was “working toward an outcome that is good for [its] patients and one that helps [the hospital] sustain [its] services through unprecedented inflation.”

The impasse raised concerns that Blue Cross Blue Shield members in north central Kansas would have to drive farther for in-network healthcare or pay out-of-network costs for care close to home. In arriving at an agreement Wednesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Salina Regional Health Center issued the following joint statement:

“We’ve heard loud and clear from members and businesses in Salina that you wanted us to resolve our contract quickly. We heard you. Today, we’re pleased to announce we’ve come to a collaborative agreement that lays the foundation for a renewed partnership, one that works towards future sustainability. BCBSKS members and patients will be able to continue in-network care locally after January 1, 2024, which is when the current contract was set to expire.”

