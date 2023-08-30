Topeka native, PGA star Gary Woodland to undergo brain surgery

Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gary Woodland, a Topeka native who played golf at the University of Kansas on the way to a successful professional career that has included a U.S. Open championship, announced Wednesday that he will be undergoing brain surgery.

Woodland, 39, said he was diagnosed a few months ago with a lesion on his brain. He has been treating his symptoms with medication, but after consulting with multiple specialists, he has opted for surgery to remove the lesion. The surgery is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Woodland last played on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship from Aug. 3-6. He hasn’t played in the last two tournaments, but there was no word at the time of any health issue.

After graduating from Shawnee Heights High School in 2002, Woodland attended Washburn on a basketball scholarship. He left after one year to attend KU to play golf. He has four PGA tour wins, and he won the 2019 U.S Open at Pebble Beach.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
Carol Holmes said she almost forgot about her cat, Bob, who went missing 10 years ago. But she...
Funds raised to bring home Kansas cat missing for a decade
Evergy
KCC staff: Evergy requested rate increase far beyond what’s justified
Wichita police found the body of 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in the trunk of a car on Saturday,...
Family remembers 19-year-old domestic violence victim as ‘vibrant soul with dreams’

Latest News

he City of Wichita wants input from its residents as it develops a new “Bicycle Master Plan” to...
City of Wichita seeks input on ‘Bicycle Master Plan’
The City of Wichita wants input from its residents as it develops a new “Bicycle Master Plan”...
City of Wichita seeking further public input on ‘Bicycle Master Plan’
As investigators look into evidence that might connect BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader to...
Investigative challenges come with decades-old cold cases possibly linked to BTK
The Osage County Sheriff's Office shared a Missing Person poster from 1976 of Cythina Kinney.
Investigative challenges come with decades-old cold cases possibly linked to BTK