Adding a little more wind/heat Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The hotter weather is about to take over for the Plains and will continue throughout the Labor Day weekend forecast. Although record highs appear unlikely, it will be hotter than average for the beginning of September, and there’s still no chance of any rain in the near future.

Expect another comfortable start to the day Friday with lows in the 60s and highs will likely return to the mid 90s late in the day. The Kansas wind will pick up a bit, especially across central and western Kansas. Some gusts will top 25 mph.

Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but heat index values shouldn’t be any different than the temperatures given how dry the air will be. Still, you’ll want to remain hydrated if spending long periods out in the heat this weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hotter; a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 98 Sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 65 Sunny.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com