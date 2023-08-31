Andover teachers overwhelming reject district’s contract proposal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers at Andover Public Schools overwhelmingly rejected a contract proposal by the district. Out of 333 votes, only eight voted “yes” to approve the agreement. The latest proposal came after a federal mediator was brought in to help with negotiations.

Andover teachers reported a voter turnout of 80.6%. Pay for teachers has long been an issue, according to the National Education Association, and Kansas ranks in the bottom third for teacher salaries nationwide. In response to the contract rejection from teachers, the Andover school district released a statement Wednesday evening, addressing the importance of compensation “in recruiting and retaining high-quality staff members.”

Full statement from Andover Public Schools:

“Compensation remains an important priority for Andover Public Schools in recruiting and retaining high-quality staff members. Over the past three school years, the district has provided compensation package enhancements for licensed teaching staff totaling approximately $2.75 million.

During the last three years, beginning teacher pay has gone from $40,800 in 2019-20 to $45,050 in 2022-23, an increase of $4,250. In addition, educational step and column movement have been given each year and district health insurance contributions have increased. Total compensation increases for teachers the past three years have been 3.9% for the 2020-21 school year, 5.85% in 2021-22, and 3.09% for 2022-23.

District enrollment has decreased slightly during these years, which impacts funding and resources available. In addition, the district has added educators to reduce class size, while implementing programs to expand opportunities for students and meet their academic and social-emotional needs.

We acknowledge and respect our teachers’ vote today. We will continue to work in good faith with Andover Education Association representatives to develop a contract that is mutually agreeable to our educators and the district. In the meantime, Andover Public Schools will continue providing an outstanding education for all of our students.”

