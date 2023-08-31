Army Corps of Engineers practices flood control in Cowley County

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed a similation on Thursday for a flood exercise...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday morning, City of Arkansas City Public Services departments gathered on the South Summit bridge to conduct a standard training exercise required by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The training is conducted every five years in preparation for various departments and agencies for potential flood events.

“Training is very important so everybody’s on the same page. Everybody’s aware of their placement where they need to be and what the next step is,” Brian Edwards, City of Arkansas City Street & Stormwater Supervisor, said. “The focus for the training is to simulate an actual flood event and test the response procedures.”

To facilitate this, crews set up a portion of the stop log structure on the west side of the South Summit bridge. The temporary construction caused some traffic halts throughout the morning on south U.S. 77 (South Summit).

Once that was complete, practice began on the east side of the bridge.

“This allows everyone to familiarize themselves with the equipment and procedures in a controlled environment, letting us know everything will fit in an emergency,.” said Edwards.

