PHOTO GALLERY: Blue moon appears bright across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare supermoon appeared across Kansas this week, appearing full for three days from Tuesday through Friday.

Kansans caught in on the brightest of the nights on Wednesday when the moon was closest to the earth.

This is the third of four supermoons of this year. It’s considered a super blue moon because it’s the second supermoon of the month.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

