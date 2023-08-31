PHOTO GALLERY: Blue moon appears bright across Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare supermoon appeared across Kansas this week, appearing full for three days from Tuesday through Friday.

Kansans caught in on the brightest of the nights on Wednesday when the moon was closest to the earth.

This is the third of four supermoons of this year. It’s considered a super blue moon because it’s the second supermoon of the month.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police said one person was shot and killed in the 2100 block of South Seneca Wednesday.
Arrest made in deadly south Wichita shooting
A planed landed in a field near Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday. Three people were on...
Plane lands in field in west Wichita
Marion County Record seizure
Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid
Alexander Lewis
Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child
Frank Hayes.
Goodland police chief dies from medical complications

Latest News

On Thursday alone, 52,000 flights will take off in the United States.
Labor Day travel 1
Exploration Place mobile app
Exploration Place launches mobile app for members, visitors
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
Ralph Yarl, a Missouri teenager, is recovering after he was shot in the head when he rang a...
Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday