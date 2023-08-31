Certifications revoked for former Wichita PD captain, Kechi PD lieutenant

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards revoked the certification of former Wichita police captain Wendell Nicholson (left) and former Kechi police lieutenant Victor Heiar.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards revoked the law enforcement officer certifications of a former Wichita Police Department captain and a former lieutenant with the Kechi Police Department.

The commission revoked former Wichita police captain Wendell Nicholson’s state certification after the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office in March, charged him on eight counts of computer crimes for leaking body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting.

Records from the DA’s office show in the counts Nicholson faced, he did “knowingly exceed the limits of authorization and damage, modify, alter, destroy, copy, disclose or take possession of a computer, computer system, computer network, or other property.”

The “property” listed with the counts include WPD DEA KNR reports, gang bulletins, WPD morning reports, WPD shooting reviews, WPD emails, an AXON (body cam) recording, a WPD information bulletin and a WPD Professional Standard Bureau document.

The affidavit detailing charges against the retired WPD captain details the information he’s accused of releasing, including video footage and names of suspects and victims, to people who were not authorized to receive it. The affidavit said Nicholson’s crimes spanned a period from October 2021 to January 2023.

The commission also revoked certification for former Kechi police lieutenant Victor Heiar. This comes after a judge sentenced Heiar to 18 months’ probation for using the Flock License Plate Reader system to monitor his estranged wife’s location.

Prior to Heiar’s sentencing in April, the former police lieutenant pleaded guilty to computer crime and stalking, both misdemeanors. Heiar was arrested by Wichita police on October 26, 2022.

