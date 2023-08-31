Does It Work: ShowerFloss

Testing the non-electric ShowerFloss for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to effectively cleaning your teeth, water flossers can make a difference, but they can also take up a lot of counter space. The makers of the ShowerFloss promise that their product is a more affordable, less messy option to help you with using water to effectively clean between your teeth and along your gum lines.

Does it work as advertised? To put the ShowerFloss to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of dental hygienist Lisa Curran.

