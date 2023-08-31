Exploration Place launches mobile app for members, visitors

Exploration Place mobile app
Exploration Place mobile app(Exploration Place)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place has launched a new mobile app. The science museum said it hopes to make visits hassle-free for its nearly 10,000-member households.

Now available for free on both Apple and Google Play stores, the app eliminates the need for a physical membership card. The museum said it hopes the app will be particularly useful for members traveling over Labor Day as an Exploration Place membership provides admission to more than 300 partner museums, which can be easily located in the app.

“During its soft launch, the app has already proven its worth,” the museum said in a release. “One member family, while at an out-of-state partner museum, forgot their membership card. Within minutes, they downloaded the app and gained free admission, saving $98 in the process.”

The app was built by Flint Hills Group, a Wichita-based tech consortium specializing in customized software solutions.

