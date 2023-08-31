Gov. Kelly announces 35 local bridge projects across Kansas to receive $42.3M

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed were in Dodge City on Thursday announcing that 35 local and off-system bridge projects across the state will receive a combined total of $42.3 million as part of two local bridge improvement programs that capitalize on new revenue from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Combined with matching funds from the awarded cities and counties, the total project value is nearly $48.8 million.

“You’re going to see a lot more orange cones on the highways, we’re going to see bridges repaired,” said the governor.

By reshaping the local bridge programs to take advantage of BIL, the Kansas Department of Transportation more than doubled its annual funding as part of the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).

“Now with this bipartisan infrastructure law, we have a significant increase in the amount of money that we’re going to be able to invest in infrastructure,” Gov. Kelly said.

The project announcements took place in Dodge City which is matching $2 million toward the $9 million total cost for the construction of a new northbound bridge on 14th Avenue over the Arkansas River.

“It’s absolutely vital,” said the governor. “A lot of times that bridge is the only way from here to there without being incredibly inconvenient and without that infrastructure it’s very difficult for our communities to grow.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Off-System Bridge program (OSB) is awarding $20.5 million in Fiscal Year 2025 funds to 20 projects across the state. The Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP) is awarding $21.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024 KDOT funds to 15 projects, with 16 deficient bridges to be replaced and an additional 12 to be permanently removed from local systems.

The list of recipients and project locations for KLBIP and OSB are below. A link to a map showing the projects can be found here.

