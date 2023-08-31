Hutch classroom looks to provide a calming affect in effort to address mental health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A more frequent setting in schools doesn’t have students sitting at a desk with a book or laptop. They’re called calm rooms, spaces where students can learn and use coping skills to respond to mental and emotional health needs. One such room has become a beneficial space for students at Hutchinson High School.

Across the country, schools have reported more students seeking out mental and emotional health services and supports from their district, an effect of the pandemic. For many students, school days can be a lot with classes, relationships and the outside world all seeping in.

“Kids very easily get overwhelmed, text mom, ‘I need out of here,’ and then they leave,,” said Licensed Master Social Worker at Hutchinson High School, Jan Young.

At Hutchinson High School, there’s a space providing calm where students experiencing anxiety, stress or other mental health needs.

“Coping skills are not innate, they are learned,” Young said. “Schools start very young with how to help kids reduce their stress so they can keep learning. Then they kind of get left without that in the middle school and high school.”

At Hutchinson High School, Young oversees the school’s calm room, called “Rusty’s Room,” which started last year. It’s a place where students can come for 10 to 15 minutes to learn and develop coping skills.

“Dysregulation is a problem at school,” Young said. “When a student gets dysregulated, oftentimes it rises to the level of consequences, and then the consequences are out of class.”

Young said surveys of students and staff recognized mental health as a top issue.

“Guidance counselors are available but most students go to the nurse if they need some privacy, need to cry or (are) having really heightened anxiety,” Hutchinson High School Social Worker Tanya Martin Nisly said. “A panic attack feels very physical.”

Young said by having the calm room, she’s interested in tracking how it’s impacting students who use the space in terms of attendance and disciplinary actions.

“This is one small thing we have to help students. It is for everyone,” Young said.

The room is also used to host group sessions, including for students transitioning from home or virtual school to the in-person setting.

At Hutchinson High School there are guidelines in place for students to access the calm room, including approval from a teacher or administrator. The room is staffed while in use and there is a limit of three students in the room at a time.

