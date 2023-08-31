Hutch classroom looks to provide a calming effect in effort to address mental health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A more frequent setting in schools doesn’t have students sitting at a desk with a book or laptop. They’re called calm rooms, spaces where students can learn and use coping skills to respond to mental and emotional health needs. One such room has become a beneficial space for students at Hutchinson High School.

Across the country, schools have reported more students seeking mental and emotional health services and support from their district, an effect of the pandemic. School days can be a lot for many students, with classes, relationships and the outside world all seeping in.

“Kids very easily get overwhelmed, text mom, ‘I need out of here,’ and then they leave,” said Jan Young, a Licensed Master Social Worker at Hutchinson High School. “If we could really just keep them here and get through the moment, they can learn to do that. Then it becomes a habit.”

At Hutchinson High School, there’s a space providing calm for students experiencing anxiety, stress or other mental health needs.

“With this room, knowing I have the resources to actually calm down from an anxiety episode. It was a game-changer for me. My favorite part about the room is we actually got the room, and we got the room before I graduated, ‘cause this thing has helped me; I can not stress it enough,” said one student.

At Hutchinson High School, Young oversees “Rusty’s Room,” which started last school year. It is named after Rusty Hilst, a Hutchinson High School math teacher who was a long-time teacher in the district before retiring.

It’s a place where students can come for a short time, 10 to 15 minutes, to learn, develop and use coping skills.

“Coping skills are not innate; they are learned,” Young said. “Schools start very young with how to help kids reduce their stress so they can keep learning. Then, they kind of get left without that in middle school and high school because they think they should know how. That’s not true. If you don’t keep using a skill, you lose it.”

“Leaving to take that 10-15 minute break to feel better and to come back able to focus is much more efficient and effective than sitting through a 75-minute class totally spaced out or texting because you’re upset,” said Hutchinson High School social worker Tanya Martin-Nisly.

Part of the goal of the room is for students to discover what coping skills work best for them that they will be able to take and use while in high school and after they graduate. The hope is this will better meet the needs of students.

“Guidance counselors are available, but most students go to the nurse if they need some privacy, need to cry or (are) having really heightened anxiety,” Martin-Nisly said. “A panic attack feels very physical, so it’s kind of a natural thing to go to the nurse, but also, the nurse doesn’t have any stigma.”

Young said surveys of students and staff recognized mental health as a top issue.

“Dysregulation is a problem at school,” Young said. “When a student gets dysregulated, oftentimes it rises to the level of consequences, and then the consequences are out of class.”

Young said by having the calm room, she’s interested in tracking how it’s impacting students who use the space in terms of attendance and disciplinary actions.

“This is one small thing we have to help students. It is for everyone,” Young said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your issue is or if you just need a break.”

The room also hosts group sessions, including for students transitioning from home or virtual school to the in-person setting. There’s another one that helps students with coping skills.

“We know, as mental health professionals, that for adolescents, group is one of the best ways to learn,” Young said.

At Hutchinson High School, there are guidelines for students to access the calm room, including approval from a teacher or administrator. The room is staffed while in use, and there is a limit of three students in the room at a time.

