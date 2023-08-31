Judge says Kansas shouldn’t keep changing trans people’s birth certificates due to new state law

PHOTO: Transgender flag, Photo Date: 6/17/2017
PHOTO: Transgender flag, Photo Date: 6/17/2017(Source: Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge ruled Thursday that Kansas officials shouldn’t keep changing transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree approved Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach’s request to block the changes because of a new state law rolling back trans rights. Kansas joins Montana, Oklahoma and Tennessee in barring such birth certificate changes.

Kansas is for now also among a few states that don’t let trans people change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities. That’s because of a separate state-court lawsuit Kobach filed last month. Both efforts are responses to the new state law, which took effect July 1.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

