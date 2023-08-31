K-State program aims to ignite interest in STEM degrees and careers

Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University is helping students pursue degrees and careers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math thanks to a three-year grant awarded to the College of Education’s Rural Education Center.

Project LEAPES, an acronym for Learning, Exploration, and Application for Prospective Engineering Students, is a collaborative project made possible by a U.S. Department of Defense grant for nearly $2.7 million that will benefit approximately 500 middle and high school students and 53 educators by the end of 2023. This is the second year of the grant.

The project aims to help mentor and promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees and careers to seventh- through 12th-grade students throughout the state. The grant project is part of more than $47 million in awards recently announced under the National Defense Education Program in STEM, Biotechnology Education, Outreach, Workforce Initiative Programs, and Enhanced Civics Education.

Approximately 280 students from 32 schools participated in middle school virtual camps his summer. An additional 80 students participated in a high school camp hosted at the University of Kansas.

The following schools participated:

  • Atchison County Community Schools USD 377, two classes
  • Belle Plaine USD 357, two classes.• Caney Valley USD 436
  • Chetopa-St. Paul USD 505.• Ellinwood Public Schools USD 355, cooperative with local homeschoolers
  • Ellsworth USD 327.• Fairfield USD 310.• Flinthills USD 492
  • Fort Scott USD 234
  • Great Bend USD 428
  • Haysville USD 261, Haysville S.P.A.R.K. Program
  • Lakin USD 215, two classes
  • Lincoln USD 298
  • Lyons USD 405
  • Mission Valley USD 330
  • Ness City USD 303
  • Osage City USD 420, two classes
  • Paola USD 368
  • Peabody-Burns USD 398
  • Prairie Hills USD 113
  • Rock Hills USD 107
  • Salina Public Schools USD 305
  • Satanta USD 507
  • Shawnee Heights USD 450
  • Silver Lake USD 372
  • Southeast of Saline USD 306
  • Southern Lyon County USD 252
  • Stafford USD 349
  • Ulysses USD 214, two classes, cooperative with Moscow USD 209
  • Waconda USD 272
  • Wamego USD 320, two classes
  • Wellington USD 353

This fall, five schools will participate in camps asynchronously, and organizers are expecting 120 students to participate. The schools are:

  • Central Heights USD 288
  • Chase County USD 284
  • Goodland USD 352
  • Lebo-Waverly USD 243
  • Liberal USD 480

In preparation for the middle school summer camps, teachers attended two workshops at the K-State Salina campus. The professional development sessions and summer virtual camp were supported by numerous subject matter experts from K-State on topics like computer science, artificial intelligence and robots, and aerospace engineering and unmanned aerial systems.

School districts and industry leaders interested in learning more about Project LEAPES should call the Rural Education Center at 785-532-3977 or email the center at ruraled@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

