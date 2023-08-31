K-State program aims to ignite interest in STEM degrees and careers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University is helping students pursue degrees and careers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math thanks to a three-year grant awarded to the College of Education’s Rural Education Center.

Project LEAPES, an acronym for Learning, Exploration, and Application for Prospective Engineering Students, is a collaborative project made possible by a U.S. Department of Defense grant for nearly $2.7 million that will benefit approximately 500 middle and high school students and 53 educators by the end of 2023. This is the second year of the grant.

The project aims to help mentor and promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees and careers to seventh- through 12th-grade students throughout the state. The grant project is part of more than $47 million in awards recently announced under the National Defense Education Program in STEM, Biotechnology Education, Outreach, Workforce Initiative Programs, and Enhanced Civics Education.

Approximately 280 students from 32 schools participated in middle school virtual camps his summer. An additional 80 students participated in a high school camp hosted at the University of Kansas.

In preparation for the middle school summer camps, teachers attended two workshops at the K-State Salina campus. The professional development sessions and summer virtual camp were supported by numerous subject matter experts from K-State on topics like computer science, artificial intelligence and robots, and aerospace engineering and unmanned aerial systems.

School districts and industry leaders interested in learning more about Project LEAPES should call the Rural Education Center at 785-532-3977 or email the center at ruraled@k-state.edu.

