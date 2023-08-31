Man arrested in connection with Hutchinson fentanyl overdose

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man on Aug. 30 in connection with a fentanyl-related overdose.

Police arrested 32-year-old Cedrick Gardner II on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device which are related to a recent fentanyl overdose that resulted in death in Hutchinson.

Other drug-related charges Gardner was booked on include:

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Adderall

Possession of oxycodone

Possession of dilaudid

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal use of a weapon

Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division and Reno County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit all assisted with the arrest.

