Man arrested in connection with Hutchinson fentanyl overdose
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man on Aug. 30 in connection with a fentanyl-related overdose.
Police arrested 32-year-old Cedrick Gardner II on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device which are related to a recent fentanyl overdose that resulted in death in Hutchinson.
Other drug-related charges Gardner was booked on include:
- Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of Adderall
- Possession of oxycodone
- Possession of dilaudid
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Criminal use of a weapon
Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division and Reno County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit all assisted with the arrest.
