Man arrested in connection with Hutchinson fentanyl overdose

Hutchinson police arrested 32-year-old Cedrick Gardner II on multiple drug charges including...
Hutchinson police arrested 32-year-old Cedrick Gardner II on multiple drug charges including contributing to a fentanyl overdose.(Hutchinson Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man on Aug. 30 in connection with a fentanyl-related overdose.

Police arrested 32-year-old Cedrick Gardner II on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device which are related to a recent fentanyl overdose that resulted in death in Hutchinson.

Other drug-related charges Gardner was booked on include:

  • Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of Adderall
  • Possession of oxycodone
  • Possession of dilaudid
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal use of a weapon

Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division and Reno County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit all assisted with the arrest.

