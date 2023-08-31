Students shot with soft pellet gun at Wellington High School

Wellington High School
Wellington High School
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wellington Public Schools said that two students were shot by a soft pellet gun by someone who drove by sports practices Wednesday afternoon.

The two students did not suffer serious injuries. The district said someone shot the gun toward students and coaches who were practicing after school. The district said all students are safe and the parents of the students affected were notified.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police said one person was shot and killed in the 2100 block of South Seneca Wednesday.
Arrest made in deadly south Wichita shooting
A planed landed in a field near Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday. Three people were on...
Plane lands in field in west Wichita
Marion County Record seizure
Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid
Alexander Lewis
Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child
Frank Hayes.
Goodland police chief dies from medical complications

Latest News

Baby longhorn calf born at Cowtown.
Longhorn calf born at Old Cowtown Museum
On Thursday alone, 52,000 flights will take off in the United States.
Video playlist: Labor Day travel expected to rise from 2022
Labor Day Travel 3
Labor Day travel 2