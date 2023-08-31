Students shot with soft pellet gun at Wellington High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wellington Public Schools said that two students were shot by a soft pellet gun by someone who drove by sports practices Wednesday afternoon.

The two students did not suffer serious injuries. The district said someone shot the gun toward students and coaches who were practicing after school. The district said all students are safe and the parents of the students affected were notified.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com