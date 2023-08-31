Toasty hot temps for the holiday weekend

Getting hotter as we approach the holiday weekend.
Getting hotter as we approach the holiday weekend.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our weather is on repeat today. A comfortable morning in the 50s and 60s will eventually climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. However, like the last few days, low humidity will make outdoor activities manageable.

Western Kansas will see a stronger southerly breeze today with some gusts going over 25-30 mph. The wind will not be as strong in the Wichita area, but we may see an occasional gust over 20 mph.

The infamous heat dome is coming back to Kansas just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will climb into the triple digits Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day. However, low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the actual air temperature.

Looking ahead… odds are increasing for a cold front to sweep across Kansas next Tuesday into Wednesday. While the chance of rain appears to be very small, temperatures should trend down into the 80s and 90s behind the front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hazy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hotter. Wind: S 10-20. High: 98.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 67. High. 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 100. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 93. Mostly sunny, not as hot.

