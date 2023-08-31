Video playlist: Labor Day travel expected to rise from 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend is approaching, and AAA is projecting that travel will be up compared to the holiday last year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicts an 11 percent jump in people traveling by plane this weekend. On Thursday alone, 52,000 flights will take off in the United States.

With increased travel comes a higher probability for emergencies. Last year, AAA responded to 1,400 roadside emergency calls, much higher than non-holiday weekends.

Thursday morning, 12 News reporter Max Dutton broke down the numbers and explained what you need to know if you’re hitting the road -- or the sky -- this long weekend.

