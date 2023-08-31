Wichita Public Library announces card design contest

Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Library
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Your artwork could be on the next Wichita Public Library card. As a part of Library Card Sign-Up Month, the Wichita Public Library will host a card design contest.

The contest is open to children ages 5-12, teenagers ages 13-17 and adults 18 and over who are active library customers. Submissions open Thursday, August 31 and will close Friday, October 27. One entry will be accepted per person.

In November, the Libary Board of Directors will select the top 2 submissions from each category. In December, the public will be invited to vote on social media. The winner will be announced in January, and the new cards will be available in February 2024.

Cards can be upgraded for $2. To enter the competition, visit https://wichitalibrary.org/carddesign

