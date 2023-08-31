Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old woman was and a 5-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of SE Highway 54 in Butler County late Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. A gray Dodge Caravan was moving west on Highway 54 when it collided with a black Dodge Ram. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department determined that the Caravan crossed the center line and attempted to correct back into the west lane when it was struck in the driver’s side door.

The driver of the Carvan, 28-year-old Elli Humig of El Dorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 5-year-old passenger was taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 43-year-old man from Yates Center, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

