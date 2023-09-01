Ark City man killed in Cowley County motorcycle crash

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 20-year-old Arkansas City man died from his injuries in a motorcycle Thursday night on US-77. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said Chase Roberts died after his 2023 Kawasaki ZH2 crashed into a Lexus.

“Based on several witness statements, the Lexus was stopped at the intersection of US-77 Hwy and the bypass. The Lexus was crossing the northbound lanes to turn south (left) onto North Summit towards Arkansas City,” the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said Roberts was riding north from North Summit/US-77 in the right most lane, moved into the left most lane “and began to accelerate rapidly.”

The sheriff’s office said witnesses estimated the motorcycle was traveling anywhere from about 70 up to 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. The Kawasaki hit the Lexus and the car came to rest in the northeast corner of the crossover while the motorcycle stopped in the left turn lane of the southbound lanes, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Roberts died at the scene.

