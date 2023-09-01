Borrowers brace for student loan payments to resume

Newman University campus in Wichita, Kansas
Newman University campus in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a day many college students and graduates have been concerned about since the early days of the pandemic. One month out from student loan payments resuming, interest started accruing Friday, Sept. 1.

On college campuses including at Newman University in Wichita, students expressed concern about how they’re going to make upcoming payments and what interest rates will look like when they start paying on the loans.

“I definitely have to cut down on my budget, what I spend, you know,” said Newman University student Morgan Rink.

Adjustments she said, include buying in bulk and picking up extra shifts at work.

To help borrowers ease into making payments, students and graduates will get a yearlong grace period with resuming student loan payments. There is no need to apply for the grace period. If your loans were eligible for the payment pause, you are eligible for the softened resumption.

If borrowers decide to start paying loans off but miss a payment during the grace period, they will not be reported to credit agencies. However, they need to be aware if payments aren’t made, even during the grace period, interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding balance.

Still, Newman University Associate Professor Dr. Larry Straub said borrowers should take advantage of the grace period to build their budgets.

“People can kind of get their budgets back to a balanced weight again to factor these loans in,” he said.

To guide borrowers in working to pay back student loans, the U.S. Department of Education advises on a new income-driven repayment (IDR) plan: the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan.

You can find further information on the grace period and applying for the SAVE plan here: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/repayment/prepare-payments-restart.

