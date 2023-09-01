Full Scale Disaster Exercise held at Wichita airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a situation actors and first responders gathered Friday morning outside Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport hope they won’t have to experience for real. As part of training that happens every three years, the Wichita Airport Authority conducts an FAA mandated full scale disaster exercise. Friday was the day for this.

Recreating a worst-case scenario-caliber situation, firefighters, paramedics, airport officials and actors playing parts of passengers with varying degrees of injuries, spread out between runways north of K-42. Heavy, dark smoke billowed from a mock, fiery crash site.

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and first responders train their response to a faux scenario involving a crash. (City of Wichita)

In a news release announcing the training planned for Friday morning, the City of Wichita offered a description of the faux scenario beginning with an aircraft declaring an in-air emergency to the air traffic control tower due to a problem with a landing gear.

“The aircraft has a purported 75 souls onboard with 2,500 lbs. of fuel and is landing on crosswind runway 14. Upon landing, the right main landing gear will fail and the aircraft crashes and comes to rest off the end of the runway,” the City of Wichita explained of the practice situation.

The exercise on how the airport and partnering agencies would respond to this scenario began at 9:30 a.m.

“Disasters of this scale are extremely rare and have never occurred at the ICT. However, federal regulations and good emergency management practices require that all commercial airports in the U.S. practice responding to these events in a simulated environment,” the city said.

