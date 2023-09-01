Goodland man killed in Gove County motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 69-year-old Goodland man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Gove County. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m., about four miles west of K-23 on Interstate 70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Steve Alan Ziegler, of Goodland, died after crashing his 2002 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on the interstate. The KHP crash log said the motorcycle was hauling a trailer, traveling eastbound on I-70. From the passing lane, the KHP said Ziegler lost control of his motorcycle while merging back into the right lane and veered toward the median.

The KHP said Ziegler and the motorcycle overturned, coming to a stop in the median.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com