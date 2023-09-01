Goodland man killed in Gove County motorcycle crash

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 69-year-old Goodland man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Gove County. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m., about four miles west of K-23 on Interstate 70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Steve Alan Ziegler, of Goodland, died after crashing his 2002 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on the interstate. The KHP crash log said the motorcycle was hauling a trailer, traveling eastbound on I-70. From the passing lane, the KHP said Ziegler lost control of his motorcycle while merging back into the right lane and veered toward the median.

The KHP said Ziegler and the motorcycle overturned, coming to a stop in the median.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Jeremy Miles for first-degree murder among other arresting charges in...
Arrest made in deadly south Wichita shooting
A planed landed in a field near Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday. Three people were on...
Plane lands in field in west Wichita
Marion County Record seizure
Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid
vehicle crash generic graphic
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
Alexander Lewis
Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child

Latest News

vehicle crash generic graphic
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Road construction near stadium could affect K-State fans’ travel and parking
City of Wichita Transit bus
Wichita extends free bus rides due to heat
One person was critically hurt in an accident at Maize High School.
Student critically injured in parking lot at Maize High School