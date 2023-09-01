A hot Labor Day weekend forecast

South winds remain gusty nearly statewide
Unusually hot for the start of September.
Unusually hot for the start of September.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas starts the month of September on a very warm note, with much of the state remaining well above average all the way through the holiday weekend and beyond. It won’t be just hot, but gusty south winds should be factored in as well and there’s no chance of any storms for the area in the foreseeable future.

Highs on Saturday will push into the upper 90s and low 100s. South winds could gust as high as 30, especially in central and western Kansas.

Sunday is a repeat with skies remaining sunny and the wind still out of the south. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100.

Next week won’t change much, but a cold front is expected to move in Tuesday. Western Kansas will start cooling down with highs in the low to mid 90s, but farther east, it will remain quite hot. Chances for storms remain on hold for now, as the front is unlikely to develop any widespread storms as it moves on through.

Above average temperatures will continue over the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64.

Sun: High: 98 Sunny.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 67 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

vehicle crash generic graphic
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
Wichita Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers reported thieves walking out of a NE Wichita Dick's...
Organized retail theft an ongoing problem in Wichita, nationwide
The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards revoked the certification of former Wichita...
Certifications revoked for former Wichita PD captain, Kechi PD lieutenant
Marion County Record seizure
Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

It’ll be a very hot holiday weekend with highs in the lower 100s.
Record-setting heat on Labor Day
A little hotter to wrap up the week
Adding a little more wind/heat Friday
Getting hotter as we approach the holiday weekend.
Toasty hot temps for the holiday weekend
Warmer than average for Thursday
No big changes for Thursday