A hot Labor Day weekend forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas starts the month of September on a very warm note, with much of the state remaining well above average all the way through the holiday weekend and beyond. It won’t be just hot, but gusty south winds should be factored in as well and there’s no chance of any storms for the area in the foreseeable future.

Highs on Saturday will push into the upper 90s and low 100s. South winds could gust as high as 30, especially in central and western Kansas.

Sunday is a repeat with skies remaining sunny and the wind still out of the south. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100.

Next week won’t change much, but a cold front is expected to move in Tuesday. Western Kansas will start cooling down with highs in the low to mid 90s, but farther east, it will remain quite hot. Chances for storms remain on hold for now, as the front is unlikely to develop any widespread storms as it moves on through.

Above average temperatures will continue over the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64.

Sun: High: 98 Sunny.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 67 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com