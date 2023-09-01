Low lake levels present challenge for Labor Day weekend

Aerial view of El Dorado Lake as people set up camps for Labor Day weekend
Aerial view of El Dorado Lake as people set up camps for Labor Day weekend(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Cole Wolfsbauer and his family are among many looking forward to lake time over the Labor Day weekend. Friday, the family settled into its campsite at El Dorado Lake with excitement for the next few days. But for Wolfsbauer and many others, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the water level at El Dorado Lake is down significantly.

“In the coves as you can see, you have to walk half a mile down there to get to the water, unlike last year,” Wolfsbauer said.

Friday afternoon, the Army Corps of Engineers reported El Dorado Lake’s level is 5.4 feet below normal.

“Normal pool is generally about three feet above that, so it’s more like eight feet lower to us,” said Bluestem Bait and General Store Owner Craig Travaille. “The trees, the obstructions that are out there, I’ve been fishing here my whole life and have never seen these obstructions.”

When out on his boat, Travaille said he notes the new obstacles.

El Dorado State Park reported some boat ramps closing because of the low levels, but most remain open. The lower depth can make it more challenging to get boats in and out of the water, an issue Travaille said he hears about often. He said low lake levels and heat contributed to slower business the last few weeks, having him down about $1,700 last month compared with the year before.

Despite the challenges, he expressed excitement for the weekend and the turnout at the lake.

“By looking across the road, there are way more people here already this weekend than there have been here the whole month of August,” he said.

