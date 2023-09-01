Organized retail theft an ongoing problem in Wichita, nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shopper said he was in shock recently, watching thieves walk out of a northeast Wichita Dick’s Sporting goods store with more than $2,700 in stolen merchandise. It’s one of the latest incidents that is part of a growing problem locally and nationwide.

Wichita’s Dick’s Sporting Goods ranks worst in the region for retail theft and several other retailers in the city also made their companies’ top five in that unfavorable category. The thefts are causing a drop in companies’ profits, despite upticks in sales.

Recalling what he witnessed at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Wichita shopper Mark Luck described the situation as something more likely to happen in a big city in another part of the county.

“This was hard to see. You’ve seen it on TV, you saw it like in California, on the coast and New York and you’re like, ‘that’s terrible but that wouldn’t happen here,’” Luck explained about his shock to witness the crime.

It’s organized retail theft. It’s happening in Kansas and isn’t uncommon to happen right before witnesses’ eyes, as was the case with Luck.

“There’s a gentleman standing there with like six Under Armour bags and his arms full of clothes,” Luck said of what he saw at Dick’s Sporting Goods. “And I’m just sitting here thinking, ‘What is going on,’ and you know, I’m like, ‘This guy is stealing stuff.’”

That thief Luck initially saw wasn’t alone. Experts say thefts like this are often organized criminal enterprises.

“Then about that time, here came a second woman, her arms full of stuff, and she had a smile on her face, politely going through traffic. And then she walked up to [the man] and then all of a sudden, here came a third woman,” Luck said.

Luck indicated the thieves weren’t frantic when they left with at least $2,700 in merchandise.

“You can tell in the way these people were behaving, they just basically (were saying), ‘This is okay, I can do this, there’s nothing anyone can do about it,’” Luck said.

Tom Wickham with the US Chamber of Commerce said it’s going to take a cooperative effort to bring organized retail theft to a halt.

“What is happening here is a very sophisticated criminal enterprise. It’s going to take all of us working together to stem this rising tide of retail theft,” Wickham said.

As in Luck’s case, Wickham said criminals aren’t just hurting the business’s bottom dollar.

“It’s not just dollars and center, but it affects the well-being of the employees, the well-being of the shoppers, and then eventually the entire business ecosystem,” Wickham said.

And the cost of goods for everyone that pays for them.

“When there’s this enormous loss in goods, over $642 million in Kansas alone lost to organize retail crime, you’re going to see an increase in prices,” Wickham said.

The issue isn’t being ignored. Wichita police said they’ve identified the thieves from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said his office is following the cases carefully and will be utilizing a new law, put in place July 1, to prosecute those involved.

