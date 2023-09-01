Record-setting heat on Labor Day

It’ll be a very hot holiday weekend with highs in the lower 100s.
It’ll be a very hot holiday weekend with highs in the lower 100s.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less haze and brighter skies will allow temperatures to climb higher today. After spending the past few afternoons in the lower 90s, we will climb into the middle and upper 90s later today.

It will be another breezy day in western Kansas with some wind gusts from the south going over 30-35 mph. The wind will not be as strong in the Wichita area, but we may see an occasional gust over 20 mph.

The infamous heat dome is coming back to Kansas just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will climb into the triple digits Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day. However, low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the actual air temperature.

Looking ahead… odds are increasing for a cold front to sweep across Kansas next Tuesday into Wednesday. While the chance of rain appears to be very small, temperatures should trend down into the 80s and 90s behind the front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hotter. Wind: S 10-20. High: 97.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20. High: 100.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 67. High. 101. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 98. Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

vehicle crash generic graphic
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards revoked the certification of former Wichita...
Certifications revoked for former Wichita PD captain, Kechi PD lieutenant
Marion County Record seizure
Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Andover school district office in Andover, Kansas
Andover teachers overwhelming reject district’s contract proposal

Latest News

A little hotter to wrap up the week
Adding a little more wind/heat Friday
Getting hotter as we approach the holiday weekend.
Toasty hot temps for the holiday weekend
Warmer than average for Thursday
No big changes for Thursday
The heat reurns over then next few days.
Flirting with the century mark on Friday