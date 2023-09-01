Week of Sept. 4: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on energy and utilities.

MONDAY: Customer Service Rep | Integrated Power Services | Wichita | $24 - $27 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Prefer 5+ years of technical sales, customer service, or similar experience •Must be extremely detail-oriented with sound problem-solving skills | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12660511 | Benefits include: •Paid Time Off (PTO), 401k Employer Match, Bonus Incentives, Tuition Reimbursement Program, Medical, Dental and Vision plans, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and more! | Integrated Power Services has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Public Works Water Tech | City of Park City | Park City | $16.60 - $23.79, Water Tech II – $18.41 - $27.23, Signing Bonus - $3,000, Small Water Certification - $5,000, Relocation Expenses - The City will pay up to $5,000 for relocation expenses | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be 18 years of age or older •Valid Kansas Driver’s License required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12662023 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability. | City of Park City has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Utilities Operator I | City of Derby | Derby | $18.41 (minimum increases to $20.51 on 1/1/24) | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be 18 years of age or older • Ability to work in varied indoor and outdoor weather including adverse weather conditions •Valid Kansas driver’s license with the ability to obtain a CDL within 6 months of employment | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12662014 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Paid Vacation, Wellness Incentives, Sick Leaves, Holidays, KPERS Retirement, KPERS Life Insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, Short-Term Disability and Life Insurance, Employee Assistance Program and Tuition Reimbursement of up to $2,000 per year. | City of Derby has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Maintenance/Utility Operator | City of Kechi | Kechi | $37,753 - $48,099 | Qualifications: •Plumbing or municipal utilities experience is preferred, but not required. •Construction, road maintenance, or equipment experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12662040 | Benefits include: •Paid Vacation, Paid Sick Leave, Health Insurance, KPERS Retirement and more. | City of Kechi has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Fitter/Welder (Evening Shift) | Valmont Newmark | El Dorado | $24.89 + $1 per hour shift differential | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Graduation from an accredited trade school for Welding •3 years or more of previous experience in a manufacturing or fabrication environment | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12661991 | Benefits include: •Paid time off, Health insurance, 401k. | Valmont Newmark has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

