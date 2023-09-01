Week of Sept. 4: Job of the day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on energy and utilities.

MONDAY: Customer Service Rep | Integrated Power Services | Wichita | $24 - $27 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Prefer 5+ years of technical sales, customer service, or similar experience •Must be extremely detail-oriented with sound problem-solving skills | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12660511 | Benefits include: •Paid Time Off (PTO), 401k Employer Match, Bonus Incentives, Tuition Reimbursement Program, Medical, Dental and Vision plans, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and more! | Integrated Power Services has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Public Works Water Tech | City of Park City | Park City | $16.60 - $23.79, Water Tech II – $18.41 - $27.23, Signing Bonus - $3,000, Small Water Certification - $5,000, Relocation Expenses - The City will pay up to $5,000 for relocation expenses | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be 18 years of age or older •Valid Kansas Driver’s License required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12662023 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability. | City of Park City has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Utilities Operator I | City of Derby | Derby | $18.41 (minimum increases to $20.51 on 1/1/24) | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be 18 years of age or older • Ability to work in varied indoor and outdoor weather including adverse weather conditions •Valid Kansas driver’s license with the ability to obtain a CDL within 6 months of employment | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12662014 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Paid Vacation, Wellness Incentives, Sick Leaves, Holidays, KPERS Retirement, KPERS Life Insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, Short-Term Disability and Life Insurance, Employee Assistance Program and Tuition Reimbursement of up to $2,000 per year. | City of Derby has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Maintenance/Utility Operator | City of Kechi | Kechi | $37,753 - $48,099 | Qualifications: •Plumbing or municipal utilities experience is preferred, but not required. •Construction, road maintenance, or equipment experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12662040 | Benefits include: •Paid Vacation, Paid Sick Leave, Health Insurance, KPERS Retirement and more. | City of Kechi has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Fitter/Welder (Evening Shift) | Valmont Newmark | El Dorado | $24.89 + $1 per hour shift differential | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Graduation from an accredited trade school for Welding •3 years or more of previous experience in a manufacturing or fabrication environment | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12661991 | Benefits include: •Paid time off, Health insurance, 401k. | Valmont Newmark has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Jeremy Miles for first-degree murder among other arresting charges in...
Arrest made in deadly south Wichita shooting
vehicle crash generic graphic
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
A planed landed in a field near Eisenhower National Airport on Wednesday. Three people were on...
Plane lands in field in west Wichita
Marion County Record seizure
Reporter suing Marion police chief after raid
Alexander Lewis
Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child

Latest News

NFC tags are in the mainstream, allowing users to control smart home devices and run shortcuts...
What the Tech? NFC tags
Organized thefts are causing a drop in companies’ profits, despite upticks in sales.
Organized retail theft an ongoing problem in Wichita, nationwide
Wichita Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers reported thieves walking out of a NE Wichita Dick's...
Organized retail theft an ongoing problem in Wichita, nationwide
police lights
Goodland man killed in Gove County motorcycle crash