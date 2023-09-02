1 killed in shooting near Central and Greenwich

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police confirm the person wounded in a shooting Friday night near Central and Greenwich died from their injuries.

The injured person died at the scene following an initial report that a victim was unresponsive. The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m.

As of late Friday night, a heavy police response remained at and near the scene as the WPD investigates.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is in extremely critical condition following a shooting in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch said police responded to a shooting call near Central & Greenwich Friday evening.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

