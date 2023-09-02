1 seriously injured in NE Wichita shooting

One person was seriously injured Friday in a shooting near 13th and Oliver.
One person was seriously injured Friday in a shooting near 13th and Oliver.(Branden Stitt)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was seriously injured Friday in a shooting in northeast Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near 13th and Williamsburg, dispatch said. That’s near 13th and Oliver.

We’ll update this story with additional details as they become available.

