1 seriously injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was seriously injured Friday in a shooting in northeast Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near 13th and Williamsburg, dispatch said. That’s near 13th and Oliver.

We’ll update this story with additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com